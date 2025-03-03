SCAA to host Thomas Van Stein demo 

News release

The community is invited to join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on March 10 for a free art demonstration featuring Thomas Van Stein.

The demo is part of the SCAA’s monthly meeting, scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

An award winning artist and world traveler, Van Stein grew up in Burbank and holds a master’s degree from the California State University system. He has studied at Art Center as well as other venues with world-famous artists and teachers, according to a news release from SCAA. He lives in Western Idaho and often frequents the California coast to paint ocean vistas.

In 1992, Van Stein started teaching art at Santa Barbara City College. His awards include first prize at the Catalina Island Art Festival, the Hans Burkhardt Award, first place at Abend Gallery in Denver and several others. He was published in The Artist’s Magazine with an article on night painting. He is represented in the Eleanor Etinger Gallery in New York and has also created a brand of wine labels, called Crosshatch Wines, which won an award for the wine label illustration of the year.

For more demo notices and membership information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.