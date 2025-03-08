Suzette Martinez Valladares | Gavin Newsom Kneecaps Voters on Anti-Crime Proposition 36

For too long, the soft-on-crime policies pushed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democratic majority have emboldened criminals, leading to a steady rise in crime throughout California.

But the voters have had enough. In November, Californians from across the political spectrum sent a clear mandate for law and order by approving Proposition 36 with nearly 70% of the vote.

The measure holds criminals accountable and addresses the underlying issues driving criminal behavior.

However, despite the people’s mandate, Gov. Newsom and the Democratic majority have ignored their call for safer streets by refusing to fund the new law.

Public safety was one of the key reasons I ran for the Assembly in 2020 and again for Senate last year.

As a mom and dedicated community member, safe neighborhoods have always been a top priority for me. Over the years, I have worked tirelessly to address the growing public safety crisis in our state.

As an assemblywoman and now a newly elected state Senator, I’ve made it a priority to restore law and order in line with what voters have clearly demanded.

Soon after being sworn in, I introduced legislation to protect Californians from looters and fraudsters during emergencies and to ensure that predators stay away from their victims for life.

I have also been focused on the implementation of Prop. 36.

During my first week in office, I rallied fellow Republicans and sent a letter to Gov. Newsom urging him to fully fund Proposition 36, despite his opposition to the law during the election.

The people have now spoken, and it’s our job to serve their will — not the other way around.

But once again, Democrats in the Capitol are fighting against us.

As elected leaders, one of our most important duties is to support law enforcement and make our neighborhoods safer. Even here in our own community, which has long been known for its safety, we’ve seen an increase in crime that threatens lives and livelihoods.

Many of us never anticipated seeing things like smash-and-grab robberies or so many people living and dying on our streets. And we never thought our leaders would ignore our calls for help.

But that’s exactly what is happening.

Elected officials at every level knew the situation was worsening, yet they ignored our pleas for action on crime, fentanyl and homelessness.

One of the core provisions of Proposition 36 mandates treatment for drug offenders. Californians, in their enduring compassion, decided that helping people recover should be part of the solution, not just locking them up. But treatment costs money, and the Democratic majority seems determined to starve the program before it can succeed.

The governor’s proposed budget includes no funding for the treatment called for in Prop. 36 — not a single dollar to fulfill the mandate that Californians overwhelmingly voted for last fall.

The cost to fully fund Proposition 36 is minimal in the context of the state’s overall budget. In fact, it would represent only 0.005% of the total budget, a tiny fraction compared to the proposed $322 billion in other spending.

Despite its modest cost, failing to fund this program is a game played by the Democrat majority. They’re choosing to withhold funding from a voter-approved initiative, ensuring its failure.

That’s not leadership; it’s political maneuvering.

Public safety is the government’s most fundamental responsibility, and it’s not something to play political games with.

It’s one of the most sacred duties the people entrust to their leaders, and I take it with the utmost seriousness.

I will continue to fight to ensure that Proposition 36 is fully funded in this year’s budget, and I’ll work tirelessly to ensure our communities can once again enjoy safety and peace of mind.

Suzette Martinez Valladares represents most of the Santa Clarita Valley in the state Senate. “Right, Here Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.