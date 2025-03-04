Valerie Bradford | DEI: Embracing Diversity

I stand firmly on the belief that America is the land of opportunity — a place where endless possibilities are not just ideals, but achievable realities for everyone. By this foundational value, there is no reason to fear diversity, equity, or inclusion.

But our nation is not inherently inclusive of everyone. In reality, exclusion has been the historical tendency or norm, if you will. What is truly inherent is the belief in superiority — the idea that one group or class of people is more valuable or important than another. This concept has taken many forms throughout history: aristocracy, colonialism, caste systems, supremacy, hierarchies — all faulty constructs used to justify division, oppression and inequality.

These social constructs have long prevented full participation and inclusion of all people — concepts upheld and practiced for centuries, ultimately leading to the emergence of diversity, equity and inclusion.

DEI is not a handout, a place at the front of the line, or a lowering of standards; rather, it ensures equal opportunity for consideration. Diversity, equity and inclusion programs are a direct response to past injustices. Moving forward requires not only acknowledging past harm but also taking accountability and committing to structural change.

Santa Clarita is home to people from differing ethnic backgrounds, varied religions, physical abilities, and perspectives. Our city’s stated mission is to improve the quality of life for all of its residents. Our schools, parks, stores and businesses should reflect this very real truth. The notion of DEI initiatives should not draw reflexive ire. DEI simply ensures everyone has the opportunity to learn, work, and belong.

DEI is more than just acknowledging a wrong — it is action and commitment to change. So, despite the growing narrative that diversity, equity and inclusion are somehow dirty words, I implore you to educate yourselves and learn why these programs are essential to an inclusive and productive society.

The nationwide effort to undermine DEI reveals the current administration’s blatant disregard for anyone who doesn’t fit neatly within the intersections of being white, male, Christian, heterosexual and wealthy.

DEI protects the rights and opportunities of those of us who happen to exist outside of that rigid, accepted norm. Those who truly believe in DEI will continue to advocate for it and integrate it into their core values.

Together, we can build a lasting legacy of progress, justice and opportunity for all.

Valerie Bradford

Santa Clarita