Andres Sanchez | Tone-Deaf Posturing

Mr. Kevin Strauss’ recent letter (March 28) defending the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s proposed rate hike is a remarkable example of bureaucratic obfuscation and tone-deaf posturing. As a long-time Santa Clarita resident, I am both frustrated and disheartened by this transparent attempt to disregard our community’s genuine concerns about the financial impact of these rate hikes and the impracticality of the Proposition 218 process.

One of the primary issues with SCV Water’s approach to rate setting is its failure to consider the economic realities faced by Santa Clarita residents. The agency has proposed significant rate hikes over five years, citing operational costs and infrastructure needs, but it does so without adequately addressing how these increases will affect households already struggling with rising living costs. For many residents, a substantial increase in water rates is not just a number — it’s an unsustainable burden.

Furthermore, SCV Water’s outreach efforts are woefully inadequate. Mr. Strauss extols the virtues of virtual meetings and online recordings, yet these formats are inaccessible to many due to our city’s notorious commuting challenges. Santa Clarita residents often return home late, exhausted from long commutes necessitated by the city’s limited job opportunities. Expecting these individuals to engage with virtual meetings or submit written protests under Proposition 218 is unrealistic and detached from their lived experiences.

Moreover, the Proposition 218 process itself is a significant barrier to meaningful public input. Requiring a majority of residents to submit written protests is akin to chasing a mirage. It’s a cleverly designed system that ensures rate hikes sail through unopposed while maintaining the illusion of public input. This process not only undermines the principle of community engagement but also highlights the lack of genuine consideration for the financial burdens placed on residents.

In addition, the economic context in which these rate hikes are proposed is particularly concerning. Many of us are facing a harsh economic reality, watching our living costs skyrocket and wondering how to make ends meet. The rate hikes, justified by declining revenues due to our conservation efforts, seem a perverse reward for our environmental stewardship. It’s ironic that our efforts to conserve water, which have led to reduced consumption, are now being used as a justification for higher rates.

Ultimately, the lack of accountability in this process is perhaps the most troubling aspect. It’s always about the “process” or “inflation” – never about the decision-makers who seem to have an insatiable appetite for our hard-earned money. This bureaucratic approach not only fails to address the real concerns of the community but also erodes trust in the agency’s commitment to serving the public interest.

Mr. Strauss, your letter isn’t just tone-deaf – it’s a stark reminder of the disconnect between SCV Water and the community it serves. It’s high time for SCV Water to step out of its bureaucratic bubble and engage in a genuine dialogue about affordability, transparency and authentic community engagement. Until then, letters like yours will continue to be what they are: a slap in the face to every struggling family in Santa Clarita.

Andres Sanchez

Canyon Country