Beutell hosts spring court of honor 

News release

The Boy Scout of America Court of Honor is a formal troop ceremony, usually held quarterly, where Scouts and their families gather together to celebrate and recognize rank advancements, merit badge achievements, and other awards.

Courts of Honor can motivate Scouts to continue their Scouting journey by highlighting the value of their hard work and achievement.

This time, the Court of Honor was hosted by Jacob Beutell, 12-year-old Tenderfoot rank, with the Hawaiian theme to accomplish his Communication Merit Badge.

Troop 58 meets 7 p.m. every Monday at St. Clare Church, 19606 Calla Way, in Canyon Country.