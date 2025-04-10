College Briefs for April 10

Negrete named to Ohio University’s dean’s list

Ohio University Chaddock + Morrow College of Fine Arts student Joey Negrete, of Valencia, has been named to Ohio’s fall 2024 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2024, approximately 6,800 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the dean’s list.

O’Neil named to dean’s honor roll at Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,865 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2024, including Kenneth M. O’Neil, of Canyon Country.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Wichita State University is Kansas’ only urban public research university, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries.