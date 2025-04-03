College Briefs for April 3

2 local students named to Goshen College dean’s list

Goshen College, in Goshen, Indiana, recently recognized 160 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the 2024-25 fall semester dean’s list, including two from Santa Clarita.

The local students on the dean’s list are:

• Jasmin Smith, junior, broadcasting, Golden Valley High School.

• Brandon Wright Barron, sophomore, engineering physics, Golden Valley High School.

The dean’s list includes traditional undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean’s list selection process.

Valle named to dean’s list at UTampa

Gabriel Valle, of Valencia, earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the fall 2024 semester. Valle is a sophomore majoring in film and media arts.

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. The University has about 200 programs of study and serves more than 11,000 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.

Local students named to dean’s list at Biola University

Approximately 1,700 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in fall 2024. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list:

• Emma Broyles, of Saugus, majoring in writing for film & television.

• Josiah Broyles, of Saugus, majoring in cinema and media arts.

• Benjamin Bruyninckx, of Canyon Country, majoring in English.

• Karilynn Cole, of Canyon Country, majoring in English.

• Rebecca Georgeson, of Santa Clarita, majoring in nursing.

• Ryan Kim, of Valencia, majoring in art.

• Benjamin Kugler, of Valencia, majoring in biochemistry.

• Justin Lee, of Santa Clarita, majoring in kinesiology.

• Noah Mcwilliams, of Castaic, majoring in political science.

• James Meadows, of Santa Clarita, majoring in business administration.

• Audrey Park, of Valencia, majoring in biological science.

• Jaden Penberthy, of Valencia, majoring in business administration.

• Briley Phelps, of Santa Clarita, majoring in sociology.

• Sebastian Ramirez, of Santa Clarita, majoring in Bible, theology and ministry.

• Zachary Safavi, of Canyon Country, majoring in computer science.

• Aaron Silverman, of Valencia, majoring in cinema and media arts.

• Pearson Thorsted, of Valencia, majoring in writing for film & television.

Biola, in La Mirada, was founded in 1908 and is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service.