David Hegg | Common Sense? If Only …

By David Hegg

Throughout history, it is clear that phrases we employ constantly continue to be used even after their true meaning has changed or disappeared. Take the phrase “common sense,” for example. While most educated people might be able to give you a dictionary meaning, the fact is prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or facts is hardly common anymore.

So what is it? What is common sense? If we take the phrase apart word by word, this is what we find. Common sense is the perception, recognition, understanding of, and response to specific situations in life that all reasonable, rational people have in common. When the light turns red, and we have enough room to stop safely, common sense kicks in, and we stop before entering the intersection. At least we used to!

Anyone with me in wondering how Santa Clarita has become Boston, where they proudly declare “red lights are for tourists”?

This points out the danger that always accompanies the loss of common sense. Common sense is the foundational protective element that comes pre-installed on the human hard drive. It erects barricades to protect us from going over the cliffs of life. It draws lines of demarcation, marking out danger zones, and generally sets off alarms when stupid tries to crash the party.

But today, the terrible trio of stupid, idiotic and absurd are having a field day. Why? Because common sense has been labeled restrictive, prejudicial, uninformed, archaic and downright dangerous. What once was common is now condemned in too many cases.

On the national scene, with the new administration’s crusade on waste and fraud, we see how one absurd ideological tenet has thrown common sense out the window. Somewhere along the line, a stupid group of progressive politicians came up with the ridiculous notion that Americans must cast off the idea of our citizenship in this great nation and see ourselves as citizens of the world. This led to the necessity for America to be everywhere, ensuring its abilities and resources were benefiting every corner of the globe.

At first, this idea may have had some merit. If we can help others, why not do so? But, friends, look around, and you’ll see that a lack of foresight, a casting off of common sense, kept this movement from building necessary barriers to protect our country. That is why we now hear of American tax dollars being sent worldwide to pay for events and programs that have nothing to do with America’s strength, prosperity, or national interests. Common sense went out the window along with billions of our hard-earned cash.

Of course, the dismantling of common sense began long ago. And, as you might expect, I propose it started with a downgrading of our common ethical standards. When we decided a human embryo was nothing more than a non-viable tissue mass, common sense and natural law became expendable, along with that pre-born family member. When we decided marriage – originally designed by God himself as one man, one woman, for one lifetime – could be deconstructed into a same-sex pseudo-union, common sense, and natural law were once again sent packing.

And when we decided to print more and more money and, in so doing, devalue every dollar while borrowing more and more to fund absurd social programs while suggesting our national debt poses no risk, common sense caught the last train to the coast.

Finally, when we decided that “in God we trust” and biblical morality were dangerously restrictive to the expanding selfishness of progressive secular humanism, we bulldozed the barriers, fences and common-sense beliefs that had so long kept America and its families strong, prosperous and moral.

Today, it is apparent that too many want to tear down the common-sense structures that have kept America aligned with its best self. They wish to jettison ethical standards to favor a free-for-all way of life that champions personal desires over corporate well-being. In essence, they want to eliminate the red lights at the intersections of life.

How about we all initiate the Common Sense Party, sign up as charter members, and determine to put our common-sense platform to work in our hearts, our families, and our business and community lives? We can also make hats that say, “Make America Smart Again.” You heard it here first!

Local resident David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church. “Ethically Speaking” appears Sundays.