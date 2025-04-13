Escape to the Flower Fields of Carlsbad 

The Flower Fields of Carlsbad are in bloom now and can be visisted from now until May 11. The fields are 55-acres of colorful ranunculus flowers where guests can walk and take photos.

In late April explore an enchanting five-acre sea of sunflowers as they begin to blossom. This patch of cheer showcases a vibrant array of shapes and sizes and is included with the price of admission.

The Flower Fields (5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad 92008) are a three-hour drive from the Santa Clarita on I-5 to exit 47, Palomar Airport Rd. After you exit, it is about a three-minute drive to your destination. The Flower Fields are open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Flower Fields Events

Glass in Flight

Glass in Flight is a breathtaking sculpture exhibit by artist Alex Heveri. This unique outdoor installation features over two dozen larger-than-life sculptures of birds and insects, crafted from Dalle de Verre glass and steel to embody the wonder of flight. Free with admission.

Butterfly Encounter

The Butterfly Encounter holds hundreds of butterflies fluttering and landing gently on guests. Nectar sticks attract the butterflies, creating a magical and serene experience.

The Butterfly Encounter is an additional $5 per person, children under 3 are free. Tickets can be purchased after you arrive (Credit/debit card only).

Tractor Wagon Ride

Enjoy a relaxing tour through the radiant rows at The Carlsbad Flower Fields. The Wagon Tour is an additional $8 for adults and $4 for children (ages 3-10), children under 3 are free. Tickets can be purchased after you arrive (Credit/debit card only).

Wagon rides around the farm are a popular attraction for Flower Fields guests. Photo Flower Fields.

Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse

Visit the Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse and view an abundance of beautiful cymbidium orchids. Free.

American Flag of Flowers

This American Flag waves in the wind. Red, white and blue petunias are strategically planted on a 300 by 170-foot hillside and pay tribute to the United States. Free.

Artist Gardens, Bird Aviaries

Imagine your favorite painting transposed into a colorful garden using flowers as an art medium. Each illustrates how color can be used and enjoyed in gardens at home. You can also enjoy the singing and soft chirping from birds at the aviaries. Free.

Tickets

General Admission tickets must be purchased online before you arrive at the Flower Fields. There is no onsite option for purchasing tickets in person.

Tickets are sold by timed entry. You should arrive within 30 minutes of your timed entry ticket. You can stay at the farm as long as you like. Parking is free with entry ticket.

You can also purchase a bundle that includes a wagon ride and parking.

A History

The Fields are a result of nearly 85 years of floral cultivation that began with Luther Gage, an early settler and horticulturist that settled in the area in the early 1920’s. He brought ranunculus seeds to the area and began growing them in his fields next to Frank Frazee’s small vegetable farm. In 1933 Frazee also started growing ranunculus and introduced his son Edwin to the art of seeding, cultivating and irrigating the pretty but not yet popular flower. At the age of 16, Edwin Frazee quit high school to work full time on his father’s burgeoning flower operation.

The ranunculus is native to Asia Minor and a member of the buttercup family. The beautiful colors and fullness of the flowers you see now are due to the careful selection done by Frazee over many years. If nature provided a full flower or an unusual color, he would save the seed and plant them the next year. This resulted in full flowers in 13 different colors including picotee, (a mixture of variegated colors).

Frazee made several moves over the years but in 1965 he moved his ranunculus along with gladiolus growing operation to the current site, land owned by the Ecke Family. They had previously used the land to grow poinsettias. Paul Ecke Jr. and Frazee were both flower farmers which helped form a strong bond. When Frazee decided to retire in 1993 Ecke Jr. convinced him to stay on as a consultant, to continue his legacy.

In 2002 Ecke Jr. died and two years later Frazee.

Today, The Flower Fields represents the synthesis of a working ranch and regional tourist attraction. 

Places to Eat

Eat ‘n Park

2517 W Victory Blvd., Burbank 91505

6 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Aeirloom Bakery

10550 Riverside Dr., Los Angeles 91602

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bread & Breakfast

321 E Alameda Ave. Ste H, Burbank 91502

7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Vigilucci’s Seafood and Steakhouse

3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad 92008

11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Village Kitchen and Pie Shoppe

950 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad 92008

7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Miguel’s Cocina

5980 Ave Encinas, Carlsbad 92008

11 a.m.-9 p.m.