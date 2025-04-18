‘Fortitude’ photo exhibit launches at Canyon Country Community Center 

News release

“Fortitude,” a solo photographic exhibition by artist Sena Clara Creston, is on view at the Canyon Country Community Center through June 30.

“This immersive exhibition showcases a striking series of photographs capturing impromptu driftwood huts constructed on California beaches, examining the relationship between human shelter and nature’s unpredictability,” said a city of Santa Clarita news release about the exhibit.

“Through her work, Creston explores themes of solitude, vulnerability and the desire for control in the face of environmental instability,” the release said. “These temporary structures, built from weathered materials and set against eroding coastlines, evoke both fantasy and fragility. ‘Fortitude’ invites viewers to reflect on their own connection to the environment and the symbolism of shelter in both physical and emotional contexts.”

Raised in New York City, Creston’s perspective is shaped by the urban search for privacy and personal space, the release said.

For more information about “Fortitude” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].