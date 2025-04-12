Larry Moore | TDS Is Highly Contagious

After viewing the Hands Off rally Saturday, April 5, I have made the following observations:

1. The rally was sponsored by a group called Common Cause. After reading some of their literature, I can say, without reservation, that Common Cause has no common sense.

2. Trump Derangement Syndrome is highly contagious and it appears to affect aging hippies more than other segments of the population. They were there in droves, no doubt trying to recapture their 1960s stick-it-to-the-man-anti-war glory years. Being a Boomer myself, I can say most assuredly that those days are dead and gone.

3. The signs the marchers carried were appalling in their negativity. Do these people have any positive thoughts? What are their brilliant ideas about governing the U.S.? Trump was elected because he has brilliant ideas and he is moving quickly to implement them.

4. The signs the marchers carried should have said:

• Reopen the borders. No person is illegal.

• Make the government larger and less efficient.

• We can pay off the national debt … just print more money.

• Return the astronauts to the Space Station.

• Free Mahmoud Khalil.

• We love you, MS13 and Tren de Aragua.

• America is racist and oppressive.

• Down with Israel. Free Palestine and Hamas.

• Destroy your Tesla or suffer the consequences.

5. Your rally will affect as many people as Cory Booker’s 25-hour self-centered exercise in deranged oratory.

Larry Moore

Valencia