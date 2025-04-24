New original play coming to Newhall 

News release

“The Show Must Go On!” an original comedy by Nancy Lantis and presented by Eclipse Theatre LA, is scheduled to open at The Main for a two-weekend run, May 9-11 and May 16-18.

The show is about a woman who is desperate to keep her theater open with television, “the new fad,” keeping people home. Broadway icon Gloria Grant will do anything to save her business, and she is considering going into business with the mafia, according to a news release from the theater group.

The cast includes Nancy Lantis, Tyler Joy, Chris Loprete, Jeni Seidler-Wilson, Christopher Flowers, Peter Schiavelli and Aidan Frame.

Those who are sensitive to loud sound effects are asked to be aware that there will be gunshot sounds used in the play.

Tickets ($22) and showtimes available at theshowmustgoon2025.eventbrite.com. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Include Everyone Project, which provides creative spaces that encourage all members of the community to come together while embracing those with disabilities. The organization’s website is iepscv.org.