Nonprofits invited to apply for animal care grants 

News release

Applications are now being accepted for a $50,000 animal care grant program that aims to help local nonprofit organizations and supplement the services being provided by Los Angeles County’s Castaic Animal Care Center.

This initiative offers direct financial assistance to nonprofit organizations that serve the local animal population.

Completed applications must be submitted no later than May 15. Funding priorities for the grant include expanding spay/neuter services and supporting rescue efforts. Eligible nonprofit organizations may each apply for up to $10,000 maximum.

The grant was authorized by the Santa Clarita City Council and applications are available online at SantaClarita.gov/AnimalCare.

Organizations interested in learning more about the program are invited to a virtual information meeting 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 8. To participate using Zoom, use Meeting ID: 884 8903 8506 and Passcode: 4480. The direct link to the Zoom Webinar is: SantaClarita.zoom.us/j/88489038506.