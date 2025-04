The Santa Clarita Valley Women’s Council of Realtors held a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” themed brunch, inspired by the 1960s film last week on Tuesday at the Canyon Country Community Center with special guest speakers Mike T. Metro, a retired chief deputy for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and Nicole Stinson, the president elect of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors.

Santa Clarita Valley Women’s Council of Realtors President Carlotta Levy welcomes special guest retired Chief Deputy of the L.A. County Fire Department Mike T. Metro at the Breakfast at Tiffany’s Champagne & Shopping Brunch on Tuesday, April 22 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Women’s Council of Realtors of the Santa Clarita Valley hosted a Breakfast at Tiffany’s Champagne & Shopping Brunch for local women real estate agents at the Canyon Country Community Center on Tuesday, April 22 2025. in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Southland Regional Association of Realtors President Elect Nicole Stinson speaks at the Tiffany’s Champagne and Shopping Brunch for local women real estate agents at the Canyon Country Community Center on Tuesday, April 22 2025. in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal