‘Saddle Up’ art exhibit debuts at City Hall 

News release

The juried art exhibition, “Saddle Up Santa Clarita,” is on view in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.) through Wednesday, May 14.

A reception is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Friday, offering guests an opportunity to meet the artists.

“Saddle Up Santa Clarita” is a juried exhibition that highlights Santa Clarita’s Western heritage through paintings, photographs and mixed-media works.

Among the featured artists is Don Vernon, who presents three works: “Pancho and Lefty,” “Evening Camp” and “Dusty.” Vernon, a longtime Santa Clarita resident, draws inspiration from his upbringing in Osage County, Oklahoma, and a lifelong love of western stories and characters.

Also included is Meghann Flaherty’s piece “Rest Under the Glory of the Valley,” a tribute to the 400-year-old oak tree in Pico Canyon that was recently named a Los Angeles historical landmark.

Other exhibiting artists include Taylor Thomas, Jayme Sun Thomas, Laurie Morgan, Josh Anderson, Georgette Arison, Christopher Veselich, Nick Kahn, Silvestre “Sal” Vasquez, Scott Parker, Kerry Clark, Teri Garcia, Tabetha Herr, Eileen Chong, Felicia Tausig, Rachel Patterson, Arthur Anderson, Coty Schack, Advay Mengle, Dakota Zumsteg, Anthony Forzaglia, Chayliel Quintanilla Flores, Meryl Goudey, Nicholas Jeffries, Isabella Gonzalez, Claudia Koch Godinez, Jasper Martinez and Laura Ledesma.