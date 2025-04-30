SCV Boys & Girls Club receives $10K grant 

News release

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 community health grant that will be used toward enhancing academic performance among local youth through learning activities, targeted tutoring and homework assistance.

Eight representatives of Kaiser Permanente Panorama City leadership recently presented the check to the Boys & Girls Club in support of the club’s Project Learn program, according to a news release from Kaiser Permanente.

Project Learn aims to enhance academic performance for 1,000 youth in the SCV. This program’s participants have achieved gains and improvements in overall GPA, math, spelling and reading, the release said.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this generous grant and the continued partnership that makes Project Learn possible,” Matthew Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release.