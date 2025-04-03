SCV Water releases videos promoting smart irrigation 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has released its latest videos, featuring Carl, the water-wise hero, controlling his sprinklers from space.

The fun and educational videos highlight how smart controllers make it easy for customers to manage their irrigation systems efficiently using their smartphones, the agency said in a news release.

Smart controllers adjust watering schedules based on real-time weather data and landscape conditions, helping residents and businesses reduce water waste, save money, and keep their landscapes healthy, the release said. By showcasing Carl’s extraterrestrial irrigation management, SCV Water encourages customers to explore the benefits of this smart technology.

“We wanted to create a fun and engaging way to show our customers how simple and effective smart controllers are,” Matt Dickens, sustainability manager at SCV Water, said in the release. “Carl’s adventure in space drives home the message that you can control your sprinklers from anywhere, ensuring your landscape gets the right amount of water at the right time.”

SCV Water also offers up to $150 rebates to help customers switch to smart irrigation systems. For additional information on rebates and water-saving resources or to watch Carl in action, visit yourscvwater.com/rebates.