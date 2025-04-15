Social Security set to improve phone claim processing 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

The Social Security Administration has announced the implementation of enhanced fraud prevention tools that will enable the agency to handle claims filed over the telephone.

The new system launches this week and should be capable of handling all claims, the agency said in a Saturday press release.

The new technology deployed by the SSA helps in analyzing patterns and anomalies in an individual’s account when assessing phone-based claims. If irregularities are detected, the claimant will be asked to physically visit the SSA office for verification.

“We are modernizing how we serve the public — enhancing both security and accessibility,” said Leland Dudek, acting commissioner of Social Security.

The SSA noted that agency improvements were made possible, at least in part, by the return of employees to full-time in-office operations. For modernizing telephone services nationwide, the agency has spent $16.5 million, according to its statement.

On April 8, the SSA said in a post on social media platform X, “Beginning on April 14, #SocialSecurity will perform an anti-fraud check on all claims filed over the telephone and flag claims that have fraud risk indicators.”

“We will continue to conduct 100% ID proofing for all in-person claims; 4.5 million telephone claims a year and 70K may be flagged. Telephone remains a viable option to the public.”

The stress on identity verification comes amid reports that the agency may have been paying out fraudulent benefits to people reportedly aged 100 and above.

In early March, President Donald Trump raised the issue in his address to Congress.

Trump said “shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud in the Social Security program for our seniors” were identified.

The president said that government databases listed 3.47 million Social Security members aged 120 to 129 years old, 3.5 million people aged 140 to 149, and more than 130,000 people over 160 years old.

“A lot of money is paid out to people because it just keeps getting paid and paid, and nobody does [anything]. And it really hurts Social Security and hurts our country,” he said.

ID Verification Issues

Following Trump’s comments, the SSA intensified identification verification requirements across the board for all beneficiaries.

Subsequently, the SSA said all Social Security beneficiaries will have to undergo strict identity proofing procedures.

For filing benefit claims and requesting changes to direct deposit banking information, individuals can do them via their online My Social Security account. However, their identities would have to be verified in person — requiring them to visit the local Social Security office with documentation.

However, following a backlash from social advocacy groups and others, the SSA reversed its requirement.

Individuals who wish to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance, Supplemental Security Income, or Medicare and cannot use a My Social Security account “can complete their claim entirely over the telephone without the need to come into an office,” the SSA said in a March 26 statement.

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency has been working with the SSA to cut down waste in the department.

In a March 31 post on social media platform X, DOGE wrote, “For the past four weeks, @SocialSecurity has been executing a major cleanup of their records. Approximately 9.9 million numberholders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked deceased. Another ~2 million to go.”

There are about 73 million SSA beneficiaries currently in the United States, according to agency numbers.

Of this, approximately 56 million are aged 65 and above, and 11 million under 65 are disabled.