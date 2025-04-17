Blog

Summer Breeze Music Festival set for June 7 

Terrell Edwards performs "All Night Long" during the Summer Concert Series "A Night of Motown" held at California Instutue of the Arts in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 060824. Dan Watson/The Signal
News release 

The third annual Summer Breeze Music Festival is coming to California Institute of the Arts on June 7. 

Terrell Edwards is bringing his all-star band performing classics that will be geared toward getting the crowd dancing and singing. 

Featured performers will also include jazz saxophonist Tom Scott, Tower of Power trumpeter Greg Adams, Mexican-American songstress Nia Padilla, and singer and winner of “The Voice,” Alison Porter.   
 
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $65 and can be purchased at topentertainment.co by selecting the “events” tab. The performance will take place at CalArts, located at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia.  
 

Ticket sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations including the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, SNAP Fitness, SCV Rotary, SCV Guardians and Soroptimist SCV.  

