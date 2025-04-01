The Savvy Senior | Navigating Social Security as it downsizes  

Dear Savvy Senior,

My local Social Security office was recently shut down because of staff layoffs and large-scale downsizing by the Department of Goernment Efficiency. All this disruption makes me very nervous, as I’ll be applying for my Social Security retirement benefits later this year. My question is, how are we supposed to get help with our Social Security questions or problems now that our office is permanently closed? What can you tell me?

– Anxious Aaron

Dear Aaron,

I’ve been getting a lot of questions on this very topic. The Social Security Administration is facing massive budget cuts and layoffs under President Donald Trump’s administration, which is leading to dozens of office closures and a lot of angst across the country.

Led by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, many Social Security experts believe these deep staff cuts could cause interruptions in monthly benefit payments, an increase in improper payments, delays in the processing of new benefit applications and disability claims, and longer wait times for Social Security help.

There are 73 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, including seniors, children and people with disabilities. Many rely on these benefits for the bulk of their income, so any disruption or errors in payments or other service delays could cause a lot of problems for beneficiaries.

Advocacy groups are urging concerned Americans to contact their members of Congress and demand protections for the program. To find your elected members’ contact information, go to Congress.gov/members/find-your-member.

With that said, here’s how you can best navigate the SSA as they downsize.

Use SSA.gov

Most Social Security business today can be conducted online. To get started, just go to SSA.gov/onlineservices where you can create a personal online “my Social Security” account so you can view your latest statement and earnings history, apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more.

Their website also has a wealth of information and answers to frequently asked questions that you can access at SSA.gov/faqs.

Phone Assistance

If you can’t conduct your Social Security business online or you need some extra help, you can also get phone assistance by calling your nearby field office (see SSA.gov/locator for contact information) or by calling the SSA national number at 800-772-1213 (TTY 800-325-0778) between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday.

This number has many automated service options you can use without waiting, but if you do need to speak to a representative, wait times are typically shorter early in the morning (between 8 and 10 a.m.) or later in the afternoon (between 4 and 7 p.m.). You may also experience shorter wait times later in the week (Wednesday to Friday) and later in the month.

If you need to visit your nearby SSA office, it’s best to call and make an appointment first as walk-ins have much longer wait times. To make an appointment call 800-772-1213 or contact your local SSA office.

Be Patient

Also remember to practice patience and plan ahead. With all the SSA staff cuts, delays and longer wait time will be inevitable. And if you’re planning to start drawing your Social Security benefits in the near future, it’s best to apply as early as possible as the SSA recently announced that new applicants who cannot properly verify their identity over the agency’s “my Social Security” online service will be required to visit an SSA field office in person to complete the verification process. And that could take some additional time.

This change will also apply to unverified existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information.

You can apply for benefits up to four months before you expect to receive them. Applying as early as possible can help ensure they’re available when needed.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.