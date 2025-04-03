West Ranch fashion club strikes a pose on the runway 

West Ranch High School’s FIDM fashion club on Sunday evening held a fashion show to show off six student designers’ collections.

During the show, models walked up and down the runaway, striking poses to best show off the outfits and themselves. At the end of a collection, the designer would talk about what influenced their collection.

Several of the designers said the early 2000s fashion influenced them, including low-waisted jeans, baby doll tops, and mixing up thrifted outfits.

West Ranch FIDM fashion club co-presidents Sofia Isabel Yuvienco and Brianne Loyola walk the runway with other fashion show designers at the end of the fashion show on Sunday evening, March 30, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Sophomores Sofia Isabel Yuvienco and Brianne Loyola, co-presidents and designers of the fashion club, said the anticipation for this show has been growing throughout the school year.

“We’ve been having meetings where we help collaborate for the event, helping people create their outfits, their designs. and then recently this past month, we’ve been more into finalizing everything and getting everything together,” said Yuvienco.

Loyola said it took recruiting designers and models to get everything together. She said they knew of other students who made their outfits and that is who they reached out to.

Yuvienco added that she was shocked by the number of students willing to help out and participate in the fashion show.

“I think it’s important we have time to show our art because it shows expression,” said Loyola. “In one of our runways, we showed cultural outfits to show history and style. It really helps with expressing who you are through words.”

Providing a space where the designers could show themselves through their creative designs was the goal, said Yuvienco.

Fashion show model Dakota Woodside walks the runway at the West Ranch FIDM fashion club’s show on Sunday evening, March 30, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Junior Daniela Lesmana, a designer, said her collection was inspired by 2000s street-style fashion. Her pieces included leather, denim and red-accented clothing.

Lesmana said fashion was one of her childhood passions and she was excited by the opportunity to design pieces that were going to be on the runway.

“I was so honored to have this opportunity,” said Lesmana. “Sofia asked me in person if I could design and I was so excited to get to design because I’ve always been interested in runway.”

Samantha Coe, the fashion club advisor, said that, just like a real fashion show, the students were running until the last seconds making sure everything was the way they wanted it presented.

Members of the West Ranch FIDM fashion club held a runway fashion show in West Ranch High School’s gymnasium on Sunday evening, March 30, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

“You get to see their creativity. I feel like sometimes we get trapped in being able to express some of the things that make us who we are or restricted,” said Coe. “With this they get to show the deepest part of their emotions through art, which is awesome.”

She said this would not have happened if it weren’t for the students. If they don’t make it known they want something to happen, it won’t happen, but these students put in the work to host this event.

Coe said she’s hoping it may lead to an across-schools club association in which multiple schools’ fashion clubs can host a bigger event.