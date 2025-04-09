Yes I Can highlights career opportunities during World Autism Month   

News release

As World Autism Month is observed in April, Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a Santa Clarita Valley-based nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, is calling on businesses to recognize the value of neurodiverse talent.

With this year’s theme, “Celebrating Differences,” YIC is spotlighting how hiring individuals on the autism spectrum can bring innovation, creativity and dedication to the workplace.

“World Autism Awareness Day, observed on April 2, serves as a reminder that inclusion isn’t just a moral imperative – it’s also a smart business decision,” Yes I Can said in a news release. “Many companies have discovered that neurodiverse employees bring exceptional strengths to the workplace, including creativity, innovation, problem-solving, and a keen attention to detail. Their unique perspectives and talents enhance collaboration, drive fresh ideas, and contribute to a dynamic, high-performing team. Yet, despite their talents, individuals with autism continue to face barriers to meaningful employment.”

Former Yes I Can student Jake Arvizu attends to a call via his walkie talkie while working full-time at LA North Studios in Valencia. Courtesy photo. Mike Parzyck, a passionate musician, builds and tests drum heads at his job in the Remo production facility. Courtesy photo.

“Yes I Can exists to break those barriers and help young adults with disabilities find fulfilling careers, particularly in the entertainment industry,” Bret Lieberman, YIC’s executive director and cofounder, said in the release. “When businesses embrace neurodiverse hiring, they’re not just opening doors for individuals – they’re strengthening their teams with dedicated, highly capable employees who bring fresh perspectives and unique strengths.”

Yes I Can works with job seekers and employers to create inclusive workplaces that benefit from the strengths of neurodiverse talent. Through career development programs, mentorships and employer education, YIC helps businesses harness the potential of a largely untapped workforce, the release said.

More information on Yes I Can is available at yicunity.org.