Castaic baseball sends six players to the college level 

Castaic High School senior Giovanni Foster is not only good enough to play college baseball, but he’s also smart enough to do so at one of the most prestigious institutions in the country, if not the world.

Set to major in physics, Foster signed his National Letter of Intent last week to play baseball at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“MIT has always been a dream school of mine,” Foster said during a signing ceremony held inside the foyer of the Castaic gym. “It’s one of, if not the best school in the world. And just going through the recruiting process, I ended up getting looked at by them. And so once I got that offer, it was pretty much a no-brainer, knowing that it’s one of the best schools in the world, and I’ll have the opportunity to play a high level of baseball there.”

Foster was one of nine student-athletes at Castaic High last week to sign their NLI, including six members of the Castaic baseball team. Four of those baseball players are set to continue playing baseball at the college level, while the other two are slated to play football.

Castaic atheletes signed with their respective universities during Signing Day at Castaic High School on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Castaic baseball head coach Darrell Davis was on hand to witness the occasion as he sends off a few players who helped the Coyotes to a CIF title in 2023.

“Several of these guys, I talked to the coaches when they were looking at them and, you know, they’re great kids,” Davis said. “They’ve worked very hard, they’re done well in the classroom. So, you know, it’s going to be awesome to be able to watch them at the next level.”

The full list of signees is as follows (student-athlete, sport, school):

Dominic Espinoza, football, Concordia University Chicago.

Jayden Broderick, football, University of Redlands.

Maddux Anderson, football and baseball, Grinnell College.

Chad Kober, baseball, University of Redlands.

Giovanni Foster, baseball, MIT.

Isaiah Avalos, baseball, Oxnard College.

Trinity Haddad, women’s basketball, Judson University.

Keira Rankin, women’s soccer, Hesston College.

Clair Silvestro, women’s soccer, University of Arkansas, Little Rock.

Rankin and Silvestro were part of the Castaic girls’ soccer team that finished in third place in the Foothill League this past season, putting the Coyotes in the playoffs for the first time in program history. Castaic went on to win two playoff games, both in penalty shootouts.

Kober is the ace for the Castaic baseball team, pitching to a 1.69 ERA in 54 innings as of this story’s publication.

Foster said being with some of his closest friends since childhood when they all signed to play at the next level was “a really proud moment.”

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “I’m super proud of all of them for how far they’ve come. I’ve known a lot of them since before I was even in high school, like throughout all my childhood. And so it’s a really proud moment to see everybody moving on to the next level and being able to continue on at a higher level of sport.”