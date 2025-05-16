Blog

City announces remaining Senses block parties 

Eddie (green beanie) and Mauricio Luengas play the NFL arcade machine at the "Barcade" Senses block party on Main Street, April 17, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
News release 

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the remaining Senses Block Party themes through September: “Fandomania,” “Caribbean Nights” and “Oktoberfest.” 

Senses block parties are held on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from 7 to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from the spring through September. Featuring live music, dancing, themed activities, food trucks and an on-street bar hosted by local restaurants, this event series is tailored toward adults wanting a night out or families looking for community fun. 

Here are the remaining themes through September, according to a news release from the city: 

  • June 19 – Date Night: Whether you’re out with friends, a longtime partner or someone new, make unforgettable memories at Date Night, featuring all the best date night activities from miniature golf to interactive games. 
  • July 17 – Fandomania: Unite with fellow fans for an epic night of fantasy and fun, featuring comic book photo ops, wand-making, caricature artists and themed challenges like a Spider-Man Velcro wall, Thor’s hammer strike and a Star Wars experience. 
  • August 21 – Caribbean Nights: Feel the island vibes at Caribbean Nights with a lively steel drum band, tropical-themed fun like a mechanical surfboard ride and limbo contest. Feel the relaxed rhythm of a beachside celebration on Main Street. 
  • September 18 – Oktoberfest: Celebrate Oktoberfest on Main Street with Bavarian-style games and traditions, including stein holding, barrel rolling and carnival fun, all set to a festive atmosphere of food, drinks and good cheer. 

For more information about Senses Block Party, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected]

