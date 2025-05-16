City announces remaining Senses block parties 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the remaining Senses Block Party themes through September: “Fandomania,” “Caribbean Nights” and “Oktoberfest.”

Senses block parties are held on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from 7 to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from the spring through September. Featuring live music, dancing, themed activities, food trucks and an on-street bar hosted by local restaurants, this event series is tailored toward adults wanting a night out or families looking for community fun.

Here are the remaining themes through September, according to a news release from the city:

June 19 – Date Night: Whether you’re out with friends, a longtime partner or someone new, make unforgettable memories at Date Night, featuring all the best date night activities from miniature golf to interactive games.

July 17 – Fandomania: Unite with fellow fans for an epic night of fantasy and fun, featuring comic book photo ops, wand-making, caricature artists and themed challenges like a Spider-Man Velcro wall, Thor’s hammer strike and a Star Wars experience.

August 21 – Caribbean Nights: Feel the island vibes at Caribbean Nights with a lively steel drum band, tropical-themed fun like a mechanical surfboard ride and limbo contest. Feel the relaxed rhythm of a beachside celebration on Main Street.

September 18 – Oktoberfest: Celebrate Oktoberfest on Main Street with Bavarian-style games and traditions, including stein holding, barrel rolling and carnival fun, all set to a festive atmosphere of food, drinks and good cheer.

For more information about Senses Block Party, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].