College Briefs for May 15

Hixon among MTSU fall 2024 graduates

Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating the students who received their degrees at its fall 2024 commencement ceremonies, including Jake Hixon of Canyon Country, who earned a bachelor of science in audio production.

MTSU’s commencement events were held in December inside Murphy Center to confer degrees.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University, in Murfreesboro, is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee.

Tchoulhakian to begin residency in Philadelphia

The Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine Class of 2025 has achieved a 99% match rate in the 2025 National Resident Matching Program, and Paul Tchoulhakian, of Santa Clarita, was one of 208 in the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program to match for residency.

Tchoulhakian will begin family medicine residency at Jefferson Health-Northeast-PA in Philadelphia after commencement in May.

“Match Day is one of the most defining moments in a physician’s career,” Jennifer Beaty, associate dean for graduate medical education and designated institutional official, said in a news release. “It’s the culmination of years of hard work and signals the start of their residency journey. No matter where they are headed, we know they will bring excellence and compassion to their patients and communities.”

Doucette named to Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list

Justin Doucette, of Castaic, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. Doucette is a senior majoring in entrepreneurship.

Doucette was among 827 students from 31 states and 28 countries named to the fall 2024 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe.

Local student named to Columbia College dean’s list

Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester, including Emma Shaner, of Canyon Country, who attended the college’s campus in Columbia, Missouri.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 undergraduate credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College is a private, nonprofit institution with locations across the country, about half of which are on military installations.