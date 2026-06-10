Whitesides hosts send-off ceremony for service academy appointees  

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, recently celebrated the students across California’s 27th Congressional District who received appointments to military service academies and preparatory schools.

At the send-off ceremony held in Lancaster, the congressman spoke alongside Col. Thomas M. Tauer, 412th Test Wing commander at Edwards Air Force Base, and Naval Academy Midshipman Brett Dawson, a current service academy student from the 27th District, to highlight the hard work it takes to secure an appointment, and the journey ahead, according to a news release from Whitesides’ office.

“Today, we are thrilled to celebrate some of the best and brightest students who received appointments to our nation’s service academies. Getting to this point took hard work, leadership and a deep desire to serve our country,” Whitesides said, according to the release. “These students have demonstrated not only academic excellence and athletic strength, but courage, discipline and a deep sense of purpose. We are incredibly proud of the work they have done so far and we will be cheering them on at every step of their journey to come.”

“As you embark on this next chapter to the United States Service Academies, remember that your courage, integrity and commitment will define not only your own path, but also the future of our nation,” Tauer said in the release. “Embrace every challenge, learn from every experience and carry with you the honor of serving something greater than yourself.”

“Receiving an appointment to a service academy is an incredible achievement, and you should be proud of the hard work, dedication, and perseverance that brought you here,” Dawson said in the release. “As you begin this journey, remember that you earned your place here. There will be challenges ahead, but there will also be incredible opportunities, lifelong friendships, and experiences that will shape you in ways you can’t yet imagine.”

The Service Academy nomination process is highly competitive, and each appointee has demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to serving the nation, the release said. Upon graduation, they will be commissioned as officers in the U.S. Armed Forces and take on vital roles defending and advancing American interests around the globe, the release said.

There are five official U.S. service academies that offer fully funded, four-year undergraduate degrees followed by active-duty military service commitment: U.S. Military Academy (West Point); U.S. Naval Academy; U.S. Air Force Academy; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The following students from the Santa Clarita Valley were honored during the event after receiving appointments to one of the U.S. Service Academies or prep schools:

Jack Millet (Legacy Christian Academy High School) – United States Military Academy.

Audrey Kim (Hart High School) – United States Military Academy.

Jordehn Gammage (Canyon High School) – United States Air Force Academy.

Pedroangel Castaneda (Castaic High School) – United States Air Force Academy.

Josh Kim (Valencia High School) – Marion Military Institute.

Also honored were the following students from other communities in the 27th District:

Penelope Theule (Libertas Preparatory School) – United States Coast Guard Academy.

Christine Chung (John F. Kennedy High School) – United States Military Academy.

Julie Dupont (Granada Hills Charter High School) – United States Military Academy.

Issaiah Mikah McCorvey (Lancaster High School) – United States Military Academy.

Trenton Challgren-Hopkins (Notre Dame High School) – United States Military Academy.

Tatiana Valdez (Lancaster High School) – United States Air Force Academy.

William Gore (Paraclete High School) – United States Naval Academy.

Kitira Bravo (Lancaster High School) – United States Naval Academy.

Kody Venzon (Highland High School) – Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

Kasey Faulk (Quartz Hill High School) – Air Force Academy Preparatory School.