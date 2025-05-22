College Briefs for May 22

2 local students graduate from Utah Tech University

Utah Tech University celebrated the 2025 graduating class of 3,088 students at its 114th Commencement ceremonies recently, and local student Zachary Ball, of Valencia, was among the graduates.

In the 2025 class, there were 3,088 individual graduates and 3,547 total degrees and certificates awarded.

Utah Tech University offers nearly 300 academic programs and its motto is “active learning. active life.”

Avila graduates from Albion College

Canyon Country student Cindy Avila recently graduated from Albion College with a degree in biochemistry. This degree was granted with Sigma Xi recognition.

The honor of Sigma Xi, a national honorary society that promotes the promise of science and technology, is reserved for students who demonstrate outstanding research potential.

Avila is the child of Maria Felix of Canyon Country and is a graduate of Golden Valley High School.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students in Albion, Michigan.