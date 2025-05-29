College Briefs for May 29

Local cadet graduates from West Point

Cadet Joseph Ahart, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ahart of Valencia, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 24.

Ahart graduated from Hart High School in 2021. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in defense and strategic studies. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Infantry branch and will report to Fort Benning, Georgia, for his first assignment.

The U.S. Military Academy’s mission is “to build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation.”

The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering.

Over a dozen local students named to SNHU president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced the following local students were named to the spring 2025 president’s list:

• Brianna Capers, of Canyon Country.

• Anthony Ashcroft, of Canyon Country.

• Dianne Pajarillo, of Castaic.

• James Borg, of Castaic.

• James Deck, of Santa Clarita.

• Pamela Petersen, of Valencia.

• Hung Nguyen, of Valencia.

• David Lopez, of Valencia.

• Kyla Gray, of Valencia.

• Brandy Coontz, of Valencia.

• Larry Miller, of Valencia.

• Arjun Malhotra, of Valencia.

• Caleb Andersen, of Valencia.

• Mel Gregory Sarcauga, of Santa Clarita.

• Ilianna Chavez, of Canyon Country.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.