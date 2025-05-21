In Photos: Press secretary takes questions from children at White House  

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took questions from children on May 20 during the “Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day” event at the White House.

The children, many of them the sons and daughters of reporters and White House staff, grilled the press secretary, posing a wide range of questions. Leavitt was asked everything from President Donald Trump’s favorite McDonald’s meal and preferred ice cream flavor to more controversial topics like who his favorite child is, the current state of the southern border, his favorite news outlet, and which president he admires most.

Children of members of the press attend a mock press conference with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day in the press briefing room of the White House on May 20, 2025. Photo by Madalina Vasiliu.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions from children during Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day in the press briefing room of the White House on May 20, 2025. Photo by Madalina Vasiliu.