Olive Branch to perform ‘Jeeves in Bloom’ 

News release

The nonprofit Olive Branch Theatricals announced its latest production, “Jeeves in Bloom,” running May 10-25 at The Olive Branch at the Valencia Town Center.

In this adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse’s classic tales, the ever-capable butler Jeeves finds himself navigating yet another of Bertie Wooster’s misadventures. Set in an English country house, this witty farce follows the chaos that ensues when Bertie’s well-meaning but disastrous attempts to help his friends with their romantic entanglements spiral out of control, according to an Olive Branch news release. Only the ingenious Jeeves can save the day with his trademark blend of cunning and discretion.

The production, directed by Tamarah Ashton, stars Rob Rush, Richard Van Slyke, Meggan Taylor, Terrence Garner, Natalia Braggs and Dave Ritterband.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors and military, and $18 for juniors. Students under age 15 are free. More information is available at www.tob-scv.org. With limited seating capacity, early reservations are recommended.

For more information about “Jeeves in Bloom” or Olive Branch Theatricals, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.org or call 661-505-8733.