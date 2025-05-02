Rob Kerchner | What Voting Democrat Means

Blog

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
While it costs $5.15 for a gallon of gas in Sacramento, the Auto Club national average is $3.078. In Texas today (as of this writing), a gallon of gas will cost you $2.45 to $3.29 – the average in Texas is $2.68.

So … why the difference?

It’s all in one letter: D.

From January 1995 through Jan. 20, 2025, Democrat-led Californians have been paying, on average, 13.1% more for their gasoline than the rest of the nation. Not surprisingly, the average price of retail gasoline in California on March 11, 2025, was $4.694 a gallon, or 52.35% higher per gallon for all formulations than the national average price for gasoline at $3.081, according to the Auto Club.

Voting Democrat means paying 50% more for the same gas, and getting worse roads, more crime, more fires, more waste, more incompetence, and higher taxes, too.

Rob Kerchner 

Valencia

