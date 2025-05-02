Blog

Ron Perry | Do We Need This?

Do we really need the national Department of Education?

In 2023, the average salary for a National Department of Education employee was $112,164, per the  National Education Association. 

This average salary is 56.3% higher than the national average for government employees.

The average salary for teachers in the United States is around $69,597 per year. Salaries typically start from $44,530.

In California the average is $76,523, per thrillist.com.

The national Department of Education had a budget of $268 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024. This was 4% of the $6.8 trillion in overall federal spending, per usafacts.org.

The U.S. was below average among advanced economies, behind all our major competitors — Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Germany.

In inflation-adjusted dollars we’ve gotten these mediocre results by doubling the amount of money we spend per student from about $7,500 in 1980, to more than $15,000 in 2024. The DOE expanded its budget from $53 billion in 1980 to $238 billion in 2024. That’s a 449% increase, per thestate.com.

And oh, by the way, the DOE also currently holds and maintains approximately $1.7 trillion in federal student loan debt.

So with all of this information, can anyone think we really need the national Department of Education?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country

