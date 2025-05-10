Ron Perry | Restoring Title IX

The following is a copy of a letter to President Donald Trump.

While reading Title IX, I came to Executive Order 14021 and realized it was enacted by President Joe Biden in 2021. Therefore, it was not part of the original Title IX legislation that only recognized the two sexes, and that nowhere before did it mention “gender identity.” I then realized if he enacted it by presidential order, you ought to be able to undo it by presidential order!

If that were changed back to the original, wouldn’t that make anyone using “gender identity,” instead of the two known sexes, breaking the law?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country