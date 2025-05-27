SCV Water’s Scout Days program returns 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.

With dates from June 24 to July 31, the initiative aims to educate and inspire local youth in water conservation and environmental stewardship through a mix of interactive learning, hands-on activities and community involvement for Scouts aged 6-18.

“We’re proud to continue offering meaningful programs like Scout Days this summer that connect local youth with real-world environmental issues,” Water Education Supervisor Jenny McNerney said in an SCV Water news release. “The energy and curiosity our young participants bring are always inspiring. Through fun, hands-on learning, students discover how water impacts their daily lives. We look forward to welcoming Scouts to our program once again this summer.”

The third annual Scout Days program is designed to foster a deeper understanding of water resources, conservation techniques and environmental sustainability. The program includes a series of hands-on activities and behind-the-scenes tours.

This initiative responds to requests from local Scout troops seeking to fulfill their merit badge requirements. The program is held at SCV Water’s E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant, located on the hill above Central Park, and participants have the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics and engage in activities that contribute to earning different merit badges.

The schedule is as follows:

• Younger Scout Days (Grades 1-5): June 24, 25, 26 and July 15, 16.

• Older Scout Days (Grades 6-12): July 29, 30, 31

Topics covered include the State Water Project, soil types, watershed and conservation. Activities include a water treatment plant tour and hands-on activities to fulfill merit badge requirements.

Participants can sign up as a Patrol, Pack, Troop, or individually with an adult chaperone, who must be at least 18 years old.

Registration for the Scout Days program is now open. Interested participants can sign up on the SCV Water website at www.yourscvwater.com/scouts or by contacting Jenny McNerney at [email protected]. Spaces are limited.