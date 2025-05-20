Trinity hosts signing day for six student-athletes 

Trinity Classical Academy recently held a signing ceremony for six student-athletes who are set to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

The Trinity baseball team had three players — Jordan Lovelace, John Carlson and Luke Backes — sign their national letters of intent. Lovelace and Backes are set to attend The Master’s University, while Carlson is headed to California Baptist University.

“Those are three of the guys that, you know, really put in the work,” said Trinity head coach Justin Stark in a recent phone interview. “And that was some of their goals they want to do, is to get to the next level. And they earned every last bit of it. The type of people they are and how hard they work, I think they’re gonna have a long, successful career at, you know, the college they’re going to, and then hopefully beyond that.”

Cassady Freude is set to attend College of the Canyons to play for the women’s basketball team after helping James De Monbrun’s Trinity girls’ basketball team to league titles each of the four years she was at Trinity.

“We are really proud of Cass, and are excited for her,” De Monbrun wrote in a text message. “She’s a great kid who brings a toughness on the court. She’ll be a positive contributor to their team culture and a player her new teammates will love playing with.”

Kalina Ciacone and Binary Carter are both continuing their cross country careers at the college level. Giacone signed for The Master’s University and Carter signed for George Fox University.