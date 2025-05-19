White House voices confidence in government doctors after Biden cancer diagnosis 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is voicing confidence in the White House Medical Unit and professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

A reporter asked Leavitt on Monday about whether President Donald Trump is concerned about the quality of White House doctors, suggesting that they “missed the early stages” of Biden’s prostate cancer.

“Not as far as President Trump is concerned,” Leavitt said in response. “The White House physician we have here is phenomenal, and the team of physicians that take care of the president, particularly at Walter Reed Medical Center, are great.”

On Sunday, Biden’s office said that he was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that spread to his bones and is now considering treatment options. It came days after his spokespeople said that a small nodule was found in his prostate area.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” his office said, adding that Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

In a post on X on May 19, Biden posted a photo of himself and his wife, Jill Biden, and wrote: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness based on what’s known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9, and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

When prostate cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it often goes into the bones. Metastasized cancer is much harder to treat than localized cancer because it can be hard to get drugs to reach all the tumors and completely root out the disease.

In the news conference, Leavitt also suggested that Trump is in good health and noted that he recently visited the Middle East on a multi-day trip.

“The president had his physical recently, as you know. He had perfect results, he’s in very good shape. I think those of you who traveled to the Middle East with us last week can attest to the president’s endurance,” she said.

After Biden’s announcement, there was an outpouring of support from both Democrats and Republicans, including Trump.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump said on Truth Social. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said in a post that she and her husband are keeping Biden and his family in their “hearts and prayers.”

“I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery,” she wrote

The Associated Press contributed to this report.