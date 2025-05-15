Blog

Whitesides announces winners of 2025 Congressional Art Competition 

News release 

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has announced the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition for the 27th District, including two Santa Clarita Valley students. 

The following students were selected for their exceptional work, according to a news release from Whitesides’ office: 

• First Place — “Flipped,” a digital art piece by Ellie Sienna Song from West Ranch High School. 

• Second Place — “A Collage of Self-Understanding,” a digital collage piece by Andrea Lucia Espinoza Castillo from Eastside High School. 

• Third Place — “Between you and Me,” an oil painting on canvas by Audrey Kim from Valencia High School. 

• Fourth Place — “Potential,” a charcoal piece by Eliana Kalea Contreras-Johnson from Quartz Hill High School. 

