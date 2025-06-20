Arthur Saginian | Just Doom and Gloom

In his April 2, column, Gary Horton’s “points” in many ways resembled those of Jonathan Kraut (March 18), the only real difference being that Horton was predicting messed-up markets while Kraut was predicting all-out civil war — if not the end of the world — but each in his own way was preaching nothing but doom … doom … DOOM.

Horton’s column closed with meaningless sarcasm. Kraut’s closed with wide-eyed hysteria.

Why so much fear? Why so much negativity?

Neither was motivating or inspirational in any way, unless it was to keep us voting against Democrats, hence the current state of the Democratic Party, which is floundering.

If you’re reading this letter, Gary, rest assured that the vast majority of those on “our side” are just as frustrated with those on “your side.” Yes, thanks to politics we have “sides,” and I am beginning to wonder just what holds us together and keeps us “united” despite the fact that it is the duty of every politician to keep us divided. So, who’s right and who’s wrong? Honestly, I can’t see how it even matters. This is about winning or losing. Democracy … please.

All of this reminds me of a conversation I just had with a neighbor regarding “sides” and which side I would choose if we, for some reason, simply had to get rid of one in favor of the other. It didn’t take much thought for me to respond that I would sooner live in a world that was purely conservative than one that was purely liberal — if those were the ONLY options.

Without the immaturity and unruliness of liberals our world would be calmer and quieter and everyone would “know their place.” Without the inventiveness and work ethic of conservatives we’d still be hunting and gathering and living in caves.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita