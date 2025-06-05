BanjerDan Mazer ‘Music for Children’ set for Sunday in Santa Paula 

News release

The Santa Paula Theater Center is scheduled 2:30 p.m. Sunday to present a special matinee concert of “Music for Children (and Other Young People)” featuring BanjerDan.

“BanjerDan will bring his unique mix of hot pickin’, heartfelt songs, and humorous commentary to this special family event,” said a news release from the theater. “BanjerDan will feature a set of favorite folk music, songs about animals, and a couple of funny originals. Dan’s second set will feature old-school bluegrass and country songs, some contemporary covers, and more originals.”

BanjerDan (Dan Mazer) is a “banjo-centric” acoustic musician and entertainer based in Santa Cruz County. His music is an Americana mix, rooted in straight-ahead bluegrass and branching out to include folk, country, blues, oldies, and other styles.

The Santa Paula Theater Center is located at 125 S. 7th St., Santa Paula. Doors open at 2 p.m. show begins at 2:30 p.m. Reserve seating tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children (12 and under) and can be purchased online at santapaulatheatercenter.org.