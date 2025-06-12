Bill Creitz | Democratic Apologists for Rioters

As I watch the “mostly peaceful” Los Angeles riots, perpetrated by professional agitators and clueless Angelenos, many of whom are here illegally, I can’t help but feel a profound sense of sadness and déjà vu.

I was working in downtown L.A., a city that I love) during the Rodney King riots, the George Floyd riots, the Antifa-Black Lives Matter “protests,” and the numerous Lakers-Clippers-Dodgers-Rams “celebrations” that frequently resulted in fires, vandalism, property and vehicle damage, injuries to innocent bystanders, and arrests.

It is so sad to see the pattern repeating itself in Democrat-run cities across the nation — with L.A. in the forefront. And true to form, Democrat politicians seem to be active apologists for the rioters.

As an employee working downtown, my colleagues and I would often lament the fact that we worked in such a great city run by such incompetent leaders.

To that point, after 45 years of working for and with local, state and federal governments — almost all of that time for Democrat-run governments — I have assembled a 19-point list of observations that all voters, regardless of party affiliation, should carefully consider going into next year’s midterm elections.

Following is my list of observations and political truisms (I call them “The 19 Immutable Laws Motivating Democrat Politicians”) developed over decades of firsthand knowledge of and experience with Democrat politicians and their appointees:

1. Democrat officials create problems and crises and then propose solutions for which they take credit.

2. Democrat officials either create problems where there are no problems or take existing problems and make them worse.

3. Democrat officials live by the philosophy that the end justifies the means.

4. Democrat officials always hurt the people they profess to be helping.

5. Democrat officials always accuse their opponents of the things they themselves are doing.

6. Democrat officials make one of the mainstays of their governing philosophy the relentless attack on “institutional racism.” The problem is they own all of the institutions (e.g., academia, media, sports, technology, entertainment, financial services, arts, etc.).

7. Democrat officials are nothing if not hypocritical, but they are curiously unable to see or acknowledge their hypocrisy.

8. Democrat officials reveal the weakness of their arguments the minute they resort to calling their opponents names.

9. Democrat officials don’t realize — or maybe they do — that they are actively contributing to the disintegration of our culture.

10. When it comes to immigrants illegally entering the United States, make no mistake: for Democrat officials and some judges, it is not their objective to help those immigrants; rather, it is about (a) flooding the country with people who will vote Democrat as payback for the officials’ favors and free stuff, (b) diluting respect for the laws of our country by people who have little history with the rule of law, and (c) diluting the restraining effect of the Judeo-Christian values that are foundational to our nation.

11. Democrat officials’ priorities (in order of importance) are as follows: power, money and notoriety.

12. Democrat officials are notoriously gullible — or worse, they feign gullibility to avoid responsibility as in the case of denying President Joe Biden’s mental incapacity during his presidency.

13. Democrat officials profess compassion, but few are actually compassionate; controlling yes, compassionate no.

14. Democrat officials seem to forget that, when asking the public to believe what they say, insightful and discerning constituents call to mind what judges often tell jurors: “If you believe a witness is not telling the truth in one matter, you are within your rights to believe that anything or everything else he or she says may also be untrue.”

15. Democrat officials are, at heart, amoral elitists: they manipulate the lower class and despise the middle and working class. They are committed to societal transformation by and for the elite.

16. Democrat officials ignore the fact that discerning, ethical constituents watch what they do more than listen to what they say. Therefore, for people with insight, the officials’ words are meaningless.

17. Democrat officials thrive on disunity, envy, victimhood, and the adulation of the drive-by media.

18. Democrat officials are unable to cite successes from their embracing of socialism, communism, statism, secularism, humanism, or Marxism; nonetheless, they fervently cling to those philosophies.

19. Democrat officials are the embodiment of what Ronald Reagan once quipped: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’”

Bill Creitz

Valencia