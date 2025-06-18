Brian Springer | Communities Under Attack

It is appalling, but not surprising, that The Signal Editorial Board, in its editorial on June 14, downplayed, dismissed and criticized the reactions and responses of the general public and public officials of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids over the past couple weeks.

Is it unreasonable for the public to become alarmed when images of ICE agents dressed in tactical gear appending people are viewed over and over in social and news media? Isn’t it logical that rumors and conjectures would flourish in communities that are now under attack by federal forces?

Certainly, most reasonably minded persons support the apprehension of criminals within the U.S. borders, but to assert the ICE raids are warranted and blatantly ignoring the Fourth Amendment, which states: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue but upon probable cause” is simply wrong and dangerous.

The editorial asserts that “agents are going after specific individuals for whom they have warrants” yet we see report after report on media outlets that indicate that ICE agents are raiding many locations.

The events at the Santa Fe Springs swap meet on June 15 clearly demonstrate that they aren’t looking for anyone specific; the agents are casting a wide net hope to trap anything they can, and certainly they will but at the cost of violating the rights of innocent people.

The Signal Editorial Board is on the wrong side of this issue. Since journalism depends on the upholding of a particular amendment, they should be rallying behind supporting any other amendment that is being trampled, and not criticizing the response and reaction to the deterioration of another inalienable right afforded to ALL within the borders of these United States of America.

Brian Springer

Canyon Country