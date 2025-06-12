City announces lineup for 35th year of Concerts in the Park  

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series makes its return to Central Park for its 35th summer of live music.

The free, live musical performances are scheduled Saturdays from July 12 to Aug. 30, with food trucks at 5 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m.

The 2025 Concerts in the Park series features an eclectic lineup of cover artists, including tributes to Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and more.

The concert on Aug. 30 will be a special extended celebration to mark 35 years of Concerts in the Park, featuring three tribute bands.

Here is the full schedule for 2025:

• July 12 — Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.

• July 19 — Far Out Boy: A Tribute to Fall Out Boy.

• July 26 — Twisted Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

• August 2 — Redneck Rodeo: Country Hits.

• August 9 — Locked Out of Heaven: A Tribute to Bruno Mars.

• August 16 — Always, Adele: A Tribute to Adele.

• August 23 — Blonde Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna.

• August 30 — The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty (Headliner); Dustland Fairytale: A Tribute to The Killers; Dark Desert Highway: A Tribute to Eagles.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus. For more information on the Concerts in the Park series, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts or email [email protected].