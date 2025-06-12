Blog

City Cinemas returns to local parks this month 

A large group of people set up foldable chairs and picnic blankets at Central Park Friday evening for a screening of "Barbie" as part of the City of Santa Clarita's "Cinemas in the Park" series on July 26, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
News release 

The city of Santa Clarita is rolling out the big screen once again for City Cinemas, providing free screenings of popular films at local parks.  

Showings are every fourth Friday from June through September, each at a different location in the city. 

Guests are invited to bring blankets and folding chairs. Food trucks will begin selling an hour before each movie begins. 

Each film will have a different start time and location. The following is the 2025 City Cinemas schedule:  

• June 27 — “The Wild Robot” (PG), 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane. 

• July 25 — “Inside Out 2” (PG), 8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. 

• Aug. 22 — “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (PG-13), 7:30 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. 

• Sept. 26 — “Jaws” (PG), 7 p.m. at Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway. 

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas series, visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas or email [email protected]

