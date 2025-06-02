COC physical therapy assistant program cleared to launch 

News release

The College of the Canyons physical therapist assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.

Expected to launch in fall 2025, the college’s PTA program will prepare students to become skilled health care professionals who work under physical therapists to assist patients in recovering from injuries, managing chronic conditions and improving mobility.

“This is a transformative moment for our college and community,” said Dr. David Pevsner, director of the PTA program at the college. “Our program will offer an affordable, high-quality pathway to a rewarding career in a rapidly growing field, and we’re excited to welcome our first cohort of future physical therapy assistants.”

The five-semester program will utilize three state-of-the-art laboratory spaces designed to simulate hospital care, home physical therapy, and outpatient clinic settings, providing students with hands-on training in real-world scenarios, according to a news release from the college.

The demand for physical therapist assistants is expected to grow, the release said. The California Employment Development Department projects 41.8% statewide job growth from 2022 to 2032.

Those interested in the program can attend Zoom information sessions to learn more about the program. Information sessions will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following days: Wednesday, June 18; Wednesday, July 16; and Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Students must register before 3 p.m. on the day of the information session they wish to attend. Zoom credentials for the session will be emailed by 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the PTA program at COC, visit the program’s webpage at www.canyons.edu/academics/pta/index.php or email [email protected].