‘Connie’ runs this weekend at The Main 

News release

The Dumas-Stenson Thespians are returning to The Main this week with “Connie,” a poignant and compelling new production about family, love and the well-meaning urge to give advice, even when you probably shouldn’t, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

When Connie loses her husband, she’s suddenly faced with big decisions about her future and choices that don’t sit too well with her grown daughter, Ruby, the release said. Years ago, Connie had plenty to say about Ruby’s love life, but now that the tables have turned, Connie’s family is wondering if she’s forgotten her own rules.

“With every family member chiming in and plenty of opinions flying, Connie dives into the chaos that happens when past advice clashes with present choices. It’s emotional, relatable and just the right amount of messy,” the release said.

Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. June 12, 13 and 14; and 3 p.m. June 14 and 15. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall. More information and tickets ($16.97-$22.23) are available by visiting atthemain.org.