I wonder how many people who thought they were serving the interests of our country by attending the so called “no kings” demonstration this past weekend also took the time to view the Army 250th birthday parade. All they did was tie up law enforcement and disrupt traffic. The true picture of the country’s greatness was shown in the parade. I’m speaking as a proud Vietnam veteran and the prouder son of my father who gave his life in World War II.

Dan Bradley

Newhall