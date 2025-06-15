David Hegg | The Ethics of Commitment

By David Hegg

I recently watched the systematic dissolution of several married couples. All of them were good people and there was no infidelity on either side. The reason they failed to keep their marriages together was not some cataclysmic event or circumstance. Instead, it was their failure to live up to the commitments they made as they entered into the covenant of marriage. It boiled down to a gross misunderstanding of what commitment is and what it entails.

First, commitment is a promise to persevere past the point of convenience, comfort and even common sense. Yes, that’s right. Commitment means staying the course even when it appears that all is lost. It refuses to give up in the face of daunting circumstances simply because what is about to be lost is irreplaceable.

Think about the commitment of soldiers at war. Those we honor the most are the ones who remained radically committed to their comrades and the mission, even to the point of death. Commitment isn’t wishful thinking. It is a promise sealed with the life of the one who makes it, or at least it is supposed to be.

Someone has said that, when it comes to a breakfast of ham and eggs, the chicken made a contribution, but the pig made a commitment. So, with that in mind, here are three principles that define commitment in marriage:

First, be committed to recognizing, admitting, apologizing for, and cleaning up after your own shortcomings. Too often, we believe that all the damage done in marriage lies at the feet of someone else. But if marriage is valuable, humility is worth it.

Second, be committed to forgiving and forgetting the shortcomings of your spouse. Too often, we store up the mistakes of others for use as ammunition in the next marital skirmish. But this only erodes marital unity, demonstrating that we’re more driven by our pride than we are committed to our marriage.

Lastly, be committed to persevere though tough times for the sake of the mission of your marriage. Every expert on marriage I have read agrees that homes where a husband and wife honor, respect and support one another provide the best environment for their own health, prosperity and success, as well as their children’s health, character and social maturity. As marriages erode, so do children, and as children are damaged, society devolves into less than America has always been.

These principles can be summed up as humility, forgiveness and perseverance. Taken together, they benefit every human endeavor, not just marriage. They also grow out of a heart that recognizes the value of character and refuses to believe the myth that we are heard only for our own good and not that of the world around us.

In a day when personal accountability is fast becoming an evil, freedom-restricting concept, and integrity an impediment to fame and fortune, we need a re-commitment to what is right, good, and true. The best things in life aren’t things or the money that buys them. Happiness isn’t circumstantial, but rather the by-product of virtue, an ethical system not tied to the whims and winds of a self-centered culture.

Ultimately, our commitments will determine our comforts and satisfaction in this life. Commitment, not convenience, must be our guiding principle lest we join so many who are making compromise a too common virtue. The race is never won by those who quit or turn aside. Let’s run the race to win, all the way to the end, committed to finishing well what we have started.

