Dr. Gene Dorio | Impact of Federal Legislation

As a physician, my duty has always been to guide patients in their health care needs and to recognize potential side effects of medication, surgery and risky medical decision-making. This is why it’s essential to acknowledge the impact pending federal legislation will have on the health care of all American citizens.

Statistically, health care is already failing in the United States as life expectancy declines, and our ranking compared to the rest of the world is deteriorating. If millions of Americans lose Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) due to proposed federal legislation, it will significantly impact everyone in the health care system.

Without Medicaid insurance, patients will hesitate to seek assistance from a primary care doctor or health care professional. Consequently, emergency rooms will be overcrowded with patients, putting strain on hospital capacity.

Whether you have platinum insurance or Medicare, there will be consequences for your health care. Your ability to obtain necessary tests or undergo elective surgery will also be affected. Additionally, many rural hospitals will face financial distress and risk closure as millions of people, especially in California, lose their insurance.

Yes, the sky is falling, and nobody is listening.

But don’t think for a second that you will escape unscathed. My duty as a physician is to guide my patients in their health care needs. Now, I am informing my neighbors and community that eliminating health care for millions of your fellow Americans will directly harm you and your families.

Take the warning seriously. Pending federal legislation will have negative side effects that will have repercussions on everyone.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus