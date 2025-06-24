Finally Family Homes to host Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser 

News release

Finally Family Homes invites the community to its upcoming Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser, a joyful celebration of music, community and purpose, all in support of young adults impacted by foster care and housing insecurity, the nonprofit organization announced in a news release.

The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Mitchell River House, located at 16950 Lost Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshing “brunchy” beverages while listening to the uplifting gospel choir from Valencia Christian Center, a delicious Southern brunch, and a silent auction, all set in a beautiful outdoor setting, the release said.

“This is more than just brunch — it’s a powerful moment of coming together to uplift young adults in our community who deserve support and connection as they transition into adulthood,” Christina Dronen, executive director of Finally Family Homes, said in the release. “We’re honored to create a space where hope, hospitality and healing intersect.”

The fundraiser is open to adults 21 and over and will benefit Finally Family Homes’ programs including housing, life skills training, job search support, and relationship-based coaching through its Oasis Center.

For sponsorship information and to purchase tickets ($125), visit finallyfamilyhomes.org/events. All tickets are presale — no tickets will be sold at the event.