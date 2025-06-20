Former councilman Kellar receives Hart district’s ‘One Hart Award’

Bob Kellar said he got involved with the Santa Clarita Valley community around 1986, and it all began with the rodeo.

During Wednesday’s William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting at the district’s headquarters in Canyon Country, Aakash Ahuja, a member of the governing board of the Hart district, presented the One Hart Award to Kellar, explaining that the honor is a symbol of unity, compassion and unwavering community spirit.

Kellar’s name, Ahuja added, is synonymous with service, leadership and heart.

“Bob’s journey in Santa Clarita is a story of dedication and vision,” Ahuja said during the presentation. “For decades, he has been a steadfast pillar in our city, always putting the needs of our residents first.”

Kellar offered his thanks for the honor.

He explained what it’s meant to him to be a part of the SCV.

“I can’t tell you the great people that I’ve had the privilege of being involved with,” Kellar said upon accepting the award, “from various charitable organizations and activities … I couldn’t get enough of it.”

Then he shared the story about how he got involved in the community.

“Some old boy called me,” he said, “and he says, ‘Hey, Bob, don’t you have horses?’ I said, ‘Well, I might have one or two standing around the place.’ He said, ‘Well, I need some help with the rodeo for Frontier Days,’ which was a function that the Canyon Country Chamber was responsible for back in the ’80s.”

Kellar has been a part of the SCV fabric ever since. He continues to serve as president of the SCV Memorial Day Committee to take part in the annual Memorial Day tributes at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary in Newhall, which Hart board member Joe Messina brought up during the presentation on Wednesday.

According to Ahuja, Kellar served in the Los Angeles Police Department for 25 years, he was elected to the Santa Clarita City Council in 1999, and he remained there for over 20 years, serving as mayor four times.

Ahuja added that over the years, Kellar served as the president of the Canyon Country Chamber of Commerce, and on the boards of the SCV Cancer Society, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and others.

“Whether serving as City Council member, as mayor or as a tireless volunteer, Bob’s commitment has never been clearer,” Ahuja said. “He has championed public safety, advocated for responsible growth, and worked diligently to preserve the unique character of our neighborhoods. Under his leadership, Santa Clarita has not only grown in size but has also flourished in spirit.”